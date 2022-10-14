Fans & Former Co-Stars React To Tragic Passing Of Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane, who is most famously known for playing the beloved Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, tragically passed away on October 14th at the age of 72.

Fans around the globe are mourning and celebrating the life of Coltrane, as well as some of Coltrane’s former co-stars.

Here are some reactions from fans and former co-stars upon hearing the tragic news.

This clip of Robbie Coltrane in the Harry Potter reunion was really impactful. Even more, now. ❤️pic.twitter.com/JwhCNq1Gec — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 14, 2022

Robbie Coltrane’s portrayal of Hagrid is, and always will be, one of the most comforting and inspiring roles on screen. may he rest in peace 🤍 pic.twitter.com/D5NjMW599n — ellie ☁️🫧 (@cyarikahsoka) October 14, 2022

RIP Robbie Coltrane. Just a superb actor and human. Especially wonderful in the ground-breaking Cracker. We named our son son after him — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) October 14, 2022

Fans have been sharing the clip of Coltrane’s interview during the Harry Potter Reunion Special on HBO Max, where the late Coltrane talks about how Hagrid will live in forever, even though the man behind the character will not. An absolutely gut-wrenching clip to listen to now with Coltrane’s passing, but it also speaks to how powerful his portrayal of Hagrid is to fans of the series.

I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) October 14, 2022

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set … I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him … He was an incredible actor and a lovely man” pic.twitter.com/rQzARZtTd8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 14, 2022

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

Many of Coltrane’s co-stars from the Harry Potter series, including series creator J.K. Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe, and James Phelps, have already expressed the love and gratitude they share in getting the chance to know and work with Coltrane.

Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, had this to say about the passing of Coltrane, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set … I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him … He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

The Harry Potter series means a lot to many people, including myself. What made the series so impactful to so many was the brilliant casting choices that included Coltrane. His portrayal of Hagrid will forever be remembered, but most importantly, so will the man who portrayed him. Rest In Peace, Robbie Coltrane.