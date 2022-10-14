Fans & Former Co-Stars React To Tragic Passing Of Robbie Coltrane

|

Robbie Coltrane, who is most famously known for playing the beloved Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, tragically passed away on October 14th at the age of 72.

Fans around the globe are mourning and celebrating the life of Coltrane, as well as some of Coltrane’s former co-stars.

Here are some reactions from fans and former co-stars upon hearing the tragic news.

Fans have been sharing the clip of Coltrane’s interview during the Harry Potter Reunion Special on HBO Max, where the late Coltrane talks about how Hagrid will live in forever, even though the man behind the character will not. An absolutely gut-wrenching clip to listen to now with Coltrane’s passing, but it also speaks to how powerful his portrayal of Hagrid is to fans of the series.

Many of Coltrane’s co-stars from the Harry Potter series, including series creator J.K. Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe, and James Phelps, have already expressed the love and gratitude they share in getting the chance to know and work with Coltrane.

Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, had this to say about the passing of Coltrane, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set … I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him … He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

The Harry Potter series means a lot to many people, including myself. What made the series so impactful to so many was the brilliant casting choices that included Coltrane. His portrayal of Hagrid will forever be remembered, but most importantly, so will the man who portrayed him. Rest In Peace, Robbie Coltrane.

‘The Mole’ Episodes 6-8: Netflix Live Stream & Viewing Info
‘The Mole’ Episodes 6-8: Netflix Live Stream & Viewing Info
Read More:
EntertainmentEntertainment,Harry-Potter
  • 10678531520930918