The long-running hit reality competition series The Challenge returns to MTV for season 38 on Wednesday, October 12, with a brand new theme. The season has been dubbed, The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

The show is set to feature 17 pairs from shows like Are You the One?, Big Brother, Survivor, The Real World, and more, with each of them including a man and a woman.

The teams will be competing for their share of $1 million.

Which contestants will be on the show and who will the pairs be?

A full look at the cast list and pairings for The Challenge: Ride or Dies can be seen below.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Cast List

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Nany Gonzalez

Jordan Wiseley

Aneesa Ferreira

Darrell Taylor

Veronica Portillo

Kaycee Clark

Kenny Clark

Amber Borzotra

Chauncey Palmer

Tori Deal

Devin Walker

Fessy Shaffaat

Moriah Jadea

Laurel Stucky

Jakk Maddox

Kailah Bird

Sam Bird

Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran

Tamara Alfaro

Jay Starrett

Michele Fitzgerald

Horacio Gutierrez

Olivia Kaiser

Kim Traenka

Colleen Schneider

Johnny Middlebrooks

Ravyn Rochelle

Tommy Bracco

Analyse Talavera