The Challenge Season 38 Cast List: Full Cast & Pairings For ‘Ride or Dies’

|

The long-running hit reality competition series The Challenge returns to MTV for season 38 on Wednesday, October 12, with a brand new theme. The season has been dubbed, The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

The show is set to feature 17 pairs from shows like Are You the One?, Big Brother, Survivor, The Real World, and more, with each of them including a man and a woman.

The teams will be competing for their share of $1 million.

Which contestants will be on the show and who will the pairs be?

A full look at the cast list and pairings for The Challenge: Ride or Dies can be seen below.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Cast List

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio
Nany Gonzalez

Jordan Wiseley
Aneesa Ferreira

Darrell Taylor
Veronica Portillo

Kaycee Clark
Kenny Clark

Amber Borzotra
Chauncey Palmer

Nam Vo
Emmy Russ

Tori Deal
Devin Walker

Fessy Shaffaat
Moriah Jadea

Laurel Stucky
Jakk Maddox

Kailah Bird
Sam Bird

Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran
Tamara Alfaro

Nelson Thomas
Nurys Mateo

Jay Starrett
Michele Fitzgerald

Horacio Gutierrez
Olivia Kaiser

Kim Traenka
Colleen Schneider

Johnny Middlebrooks
Ravyn Rochelle

Tommy Bracco
Analyse Talavera

Protected: When are you ready the move from free to real money slots?
Protected: When are you ready the move from free to real money slots?
Read More:
EntertainmentMTV,News,reality tv stars,the challenge
  • 10678531520930918