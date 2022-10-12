The long-running hit reality competition series The Challenge returns to MTV for season 38 on Wednesday, October 12, with a brand new theme. The season has been dubbed, The Challenge: Ride or Dies.
The show is set to feature 17 pairs from shows like Are You the One?, Big Brother, Survivor, The Real World, and more, with each of them including a man and a woman.
The teams will be competing for their share of $1 million.
Which contestants will be on the show and who will the pairs be?
A full look at the cast list and pairings for The Challenge: Ride or Dies can be seen below.
The Challenge: Ride or Dies Cast List
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio
Nany Gonzalez
Jordan Wiseley
Aneesa Ferreira
Darrell Taylor
Veronica Portillo
Kaycee Clark
Kenny Clark
Amber Borzotra
Chauncey Palmer
Nam Vo
Emmy Russ
Tori Deal
Devin Walker
Fessy Shaffaat
Moriah Jadea
Laurel Stucky
Jakk Maddox
Kailah Bird
Sam Bird
Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran
Tamara Alfaro
Nelson Thomas
Nurys Mateo
Jay Starrett
Michele Fitzgerald
Horacio Gutierrez
Olivia Kaiser
Kim Traenka
Colleen Schneider
Johnny Middlebrooks
Ravyn Rochelle
Tommy Bracco
Analyse Talavera