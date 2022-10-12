Blake Shelton To Leave ‘The Voice’ After Next Season

The hit singing competition The Voice will be undergoing a major chance after next season, with Blake Shelton, the last remaining original judge on the panel, announcing he will depart after the show’s 23rd season wraps.

The show premiered in 2011 with celebrity judges Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green. Since then, judges like Miley Cyrus, Shakira, and Pharrell have rotated on the panel across seasons.

Shelton announced his upcoming departure in a lengthy statement on Tuesday evening.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” Shelton said. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best.

“It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Currently, the judges are Shelton, John Legend, the newest addition Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani, Shelton’s wife who he met on the show.

However, on Tuesday night, The Voice announced that Legend, Cabello, and Stefani will vacate their seats next season and will be replaced by returning judge Kelly Clarkson, and first-timers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.