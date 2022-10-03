Netflix New Releases This Week: October 3 to October 9, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/3-10/9

October 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Jexi

October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester — Netflix Comedy Special

October 5

Bling Empire: Season 3 — Netflix Series

High Water — Netflix Series

Jumping from High Places — Netflix Film

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — Netflix Film

Nailed It!: Season 7 — Netflix Series

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero — Netflix Series

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave — Netflix Documentary

Togo — Netflix Film

October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake — Netflix Documentary

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — Netflix Documentary

October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — Netflix Documentary

Derry Girls: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Doll House — Netflix Film

Glitch — Netflix Series

Kev Adams: The Real Me — Netflix Comedy Special

Luckiest Girl Alive — Netflix Film

Man on Pause — Netflix Series

Oddballs — Netflix Family

Old People — Netflix Film

The Midnight Club — Netflix Series

The Mole — Netflix Series

The Redeem Team — Netflix Documentary

TIGER & BUNNY 2: Part 2 — Netflix Anime

October 8

Bad Guys: Season 1

October 9

Missing Link