Netflix New Releases This Week: October 3 to October 9, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With October in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 10/3-10/9
October 3
Chip and Potato: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Jexi
October 4
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester — Netflix Comedy Special
October 5
Bling Empire: Season 3 — Netflix Series
High Water — Netflix Series
Jumping from High Places — Netflix Film
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — Netflix Film
Nailed It!: Season 7 — Netflix Series
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero — Netflix Series
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave — Netflix Documentary
Togo — Netflix Film
October 6
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake — Netflix Documentary
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — Netflix Documentary
October 7
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — Netflix Documentary
Derry Girls: Season 3 — Netflix Series
Doll House — Netflix Film
Glitch — Netflix Series
Kev Adams: The Real Me — Netflix Comedy Special
Luckiest Girl Alive — Netflix Film
Man on Pause — Netflix Series
Oddballs — Netflix Family
Old People — Netflix Film
The Midnight Club — Netflix Series
The Mole — Netflix Series
The Redeem Team — Netflix Documentary
TIGER & BUNNY 2: Part 2 — Netflix Anime
October 8
Bad Guys: Season 1
October 9
Missing Link