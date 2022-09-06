Netflix is continuing to roll out the latest additions to the Untold series. The latest release to hit the streaming service is Untold: The Race of the Century.

The documentary will take a look at the Australia II yacht crew and their remarkable trip that led to a historic win at the 1983 America’s Cup.

It is a classic underdog story that includes interviews with Australia II yacht crew members who look back on their “motivation, dedication, and innovation” on their way to victory.

Other documentaries for Untold Vol. 2 focused on Manti Te’o’s fake girlfriend, an AND1 documentary, and Operation Flagrant Foul, which took a deep look at the scandal which rocked the NBA after Tim Donaghy was investigated for gambling on games he was officiating.

So how can you tune in to the upcoming Untold, Vol 2 documentary?

You can check out all of the information you need to watch Untold: The Race of the Century below.

‘Untold: The Race of the Cenutry’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “A chronicle of the thrilling 1983 America’s Cup, “The Race of the Century” is a classic underdog story. It tells the tale of the scrappy group of Australians who band together to dethrone the New York Yacht Club, and break the longest-running win streak in history— 132 years!— in the most prestigious sailing competition in the world. Key members of the 1983 U.S. and Australian crews sit down for interviews sharing their experience of this ultimate race to victory.”