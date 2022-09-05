Netflix New Releases This Week: September 5 to September 11, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With September in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 9/5-9/11
Sept. 5
Call the Midwife: Series 11
Cocomelon: Season 6 — Netflix Family
Once Upon a Small Town — Netflix Series
Vampire Academy
Sept. 6
Bee and PuppyCat — Netflix Family
Get Smart With Money — Netflix Documentary
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — Netflix Comedy
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — Netflix Comedy
Untold: The Race of the Century — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 7
Chef’s Table: Pizza — Netflix Documentary
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary
Sept. 8
Entrapped — Netflix Series
Diorama — Netflix Film
Sept. 9
Cobra Kai: Season 5 — Netflix Series
End of the Road — Netflix Film
Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 — Netflix Series
No Limit — Netflix Film
Narco-Saints — Netflix Series