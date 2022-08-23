The UEFA Champions League 2022/2023: Favourite Teams and Top Players

The level of competition in the Champions League grows with each passing year. That’s what makes this competition so attractive to fans. The 2021/2022 edition was a pure example of how it is impossible to determine which team will lift the trophy.

Even though many considered Liverpool and Manchester City to be the clear favourites, Real Madrid ended up shocking the world. To make things even more interesting, many of the top contenders were eliminated either in the group stages or in the early knockout stages.

As the new season is upon us, soccer fans are already casting their votes as to who will win the 2022/2023 CL. Thanks to the fact that there’s an unimaginable level of competition, those who like to place bets are provided with fantastic odds.

Online sportsbooks such as Coral have already opened bets as to who will win this prestigious competition. To make things even more interesting, you can use promotions such as the Coral sign up offer and receive a potential boost to your rewards.

We are going to dive into this debate as well as we will list some of our favourite teams and top players. Let’s dive into the details.

Favourite Teams

First things first, let’s start with the favourite teams. As we just mentioned, it will be hard to determine which clubs have the upper hand, but we’ll cast our predictions anyway.

Liverpool

It is safe to say that Liverpool is at its all-time high. Even though the club suffered several changes in the recent period, one of which is Mane’s departure, there’s no denying the fact that Klopp’s boys are more than capable of winning the CL.

Darwin Núñez is set to fill the missing gap and lead the club to new trophies.

Manchester City

Of course, you can never rule out Manchester City. Even though they fail to meet the expectations each year, things may change this time as they have acquired one of the world’s top strikers – Erling Haaland.

Guardiola is definitely looking to demolish its competition and leave no doubt that his side is the best in the world.

Real Madrid

If the Champions League is the topic of conversation, Real Madrid just has to be included in the conversation. Real is the first team to win 3 back-to-back-to-back titles in history and even though everyone counted them out last year, they still managed to exceed all expectations.

This season looks to be no different as they will do everything in their power to defend their trophy.

Bayern Munchen

Finally, we have Germany’s top soccer team. Make no mistake, Robert Lewandowski may not be a part of Bayern Munich anymore, but that doesn’t make the team any less weak. Bayern had a strong start to the season as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 in the opening Bundesliga game.

Mane joined the club during the summer transfer period while its defence was fortified by Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt.

Top Players

Now that we’ve listed which teams are likely to win the CL, it is time to devote a bit of attention to the players as well. Hence, we’ve listed some of the top players that will be competing in this tournament in the 2022/2023 season.

Erling Haaland

First off, we have the biggest wonderboy of the modern era. Erling Haaland will definitely look to prove himself in Manchester City’s jersey and he is a threat that should be treated with the highest level of respect. Haaland’s goal-scoring abilities are off the charts, but he also has great vision and ball control.

Karim Benzema

Next up, we have Benzema, a player that has managed to show what he’s worth to Real Madrid after Cristiano Ronaldo left. So far, he’s shown incredible passion and skill and he’s on the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or.

Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne is arguable the world’s best midfielder. He has everything that a player in his position should master – vision, passing accuracy, ball control, great crosses, assists. To make things even better, he’s shown that he’s more than capable of scoring goals by himself.

Honourable Mentions

As a concluding note, we are going to end with a few players that are worth mentioning. Mbappe, Salah, Bonucci, Vlahovic, Grealish, Foden, Messi, van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara are all quality players that will cause a lot of trouble for opposing teams.