‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3: Netflix Live Stream & Viewing Info

After plenty of waiting, the Netflix teen comedy Never Have I Ever is back for a third season with plenty of shenanigans ahead for the always chaotic Devi.

Last season’s love triangle between Devi, Ben, and Paxton kept viewers engaged, but the second season ended with Devi making her decision between the two and we will now see how the drama continues to play out.

So how can you tune in to the latest season?

You can check out all of the information you need about Never Have I Ever, season 3 below.

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Friday, August 12, 2022

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.”

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Cast

Main Characters

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross

Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal

John McEnroe as himself (narrator)

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres