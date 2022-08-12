‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3: Netflix Live Stream & Viewing Info

After plenty of waiting, the Netflix teen comedy Never Have I Ever is back for a third season with plenty of shenanigans ahead for the always chaotic Devi.
Last season’s love triangle between Devi, Ben, and Paxton kept viewers engaged, but the second season ended with Devi making her decision between the two and we will now see how the drama continues to play out.
So how can you tune in to the latest season?
You can check out all of the information you need about Never Have I Ever, season 3 below.
‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Trailer & Viewing Details
Date: Friday, August 12, 2022
Time: 3:00 AM EST
TV Channel: Netflix
Synopsis: “In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.”
‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Cast
Main Characters
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar
- Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar
- Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida
- Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross
- Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal
- John McEnroe as himself (narrator)
- Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong
- Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres