If you’re a pickle lover, you will be thrilled that SONIC is bringing back some of its most popular pickle-forward items for a limited time this month.

Beginning Monday, August 8, SONIC Drive-In will be bringing back the Pickle Juice Slush and Big Dill Cheeseburger through August 28, at participating locations while supplies last.

SONIC is also bringing back its pickle fries for a limited time.

“Our pickle-forward menu innovations have become some of our most popular, so much so that they’ve often sold out quicker than we anticipated. Our pickle-obsessed guests have been patiently waiting for their return, and we’re very excited to offer them once again for a limited time,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC, in a press release. “SONIC Drive-In is known for experimenting with delicious flavor combinations that surprise your taste buds and cure your cravings, so the Pickle Juice Slush and Big Dill Cheeseburger are perfect for those who can’t get enough pickles this summer!”

Good morning pickle fans and pickle fans only – Pickle Juice Slush — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) August 8, 2022

The Pickle Juice Slush can be purchased for half price any time a customer orders on the SONIC App.

The Big Dill Cheeseburger first launched back in April and quickly sold out. The burger, which is complete with pickle fries, crinkle cut pickle slices and creamy, ranch sauce atop a 100% pure seasoned beef patty, chopped lettuce and melty American cheese on a toasted brioche bun, will cost you just $4.49.

SONIC’s pickle fries, meanwhile, are just $1.89. The battered dill pickle spears are served with a side of ranch sauce.

SONIC donates a portion of proceeds from each drink sale to support local public schools through Limeades for Learning.