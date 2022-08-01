Netflix New Releases This Week: August 1 to August 7, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August kicking off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 8/1-8/7
Aug. 1
Big Tree City– Netflix Family
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
She’s Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Season 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold
Aug. 2
Flight
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse — Netflix Comedy Special
Aug. 3
Buba — Netflix Film
Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 — Netflix Documentary
Don’t Blame Karma! — Netflix Film
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Aug. 4
Lady Tamara — Netflix Series
KAKEGURUI TWIN — Netflix Anime
Super Giant Robot Brothers — Netflix Family
Wedding Season — Netflix Film
Aug. 5
Carter — Netflix Film
Darlings — Netflix Film
The Informer
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — Netflix Film
The Sandman — Netflix Series
Skyfall
Aug. 6
Reclaim — Netflix Film
Aug. 7
Riverdale: Season 6