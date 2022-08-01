Netflix New Releases This Week: August 1 to August 7, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With August kicking off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 8/1-8/7

Aug. 1

Big Tree City– Netflix Family

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Aug. 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse — Netflix Comedy Special

Aug. 3

Buba — Netflix Film

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 — Netflix Documentary

Don’t Blame Karma! — Netflix Film

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Aug. 4

Lady Tamara — Netflix Series

KAKEGURUI TWIN — Netflix Anime

Super Giant Robot Brothers — Netflix Family

Wedding Season — Netflix Film

Aug. 5

Carter — Netflix Film

Darlings — Netflix Film

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — Netflix Film

The Sandman — Netflix Series

Skyfall

Aug. 6

Reclaim — Netflix Film

Aug. 7

Riverdale: Season 6