Netflix New Releases This Week: July 18 to July 24, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With July in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 7/18-7/24

July 18

Live Is Life

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read

Too Old for Fairy Tales

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t for the Weak

July 20

Bad Exorcist: Season 1-2

Virgin River: Season 4

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5

July 22

Blown Away: Season 3

The Gray Man

One Piece: New Episodes