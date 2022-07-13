5 Boxing Techniques You Should Know

The stance should be as comfortable as possible so that it is easy to attack and defend. The pose looks like this: the face is covered with hands, and the fighter is ready not only to defend but also to attack the opponent. The toe of the front foot and the heel of the back foot are placed on the center line. The dominant hand is positioned behind. The weight should be evenly distributed between the two legs, with the knees slightly bent. The feet should be placed in a diagonal position. The head is behind the gloves. Looking through the gloves.

The more experienced a boxer is, the more varied his stances are, which means a higher chance of winning. It is important to observe step technique, perform various maneuvers, and not stand in one place. The step should start with the leading leg, and the second should only be pulled up. You should not cross your legs or upset the balance of your weight.

Turning on the foot is an essential technique that is used for defense and attacks. Counterstrikes are also performed thanks to it. The pivot should be done clockwise, shifting the right leg and allowing the body to turn around.

There is a special technique for strikes. You should start them in a relaxed position, with the fist clenched. It is necessary to shift your weight to the hand.

Each boxer has his technique of strikes. The variation depends on the character, skill, and intelligence of the athlete.

Basic basics of throwing punches:

While striking, you should twist your body and rotate your feet. The stance should be flat and confident. One hand makes the blows, while the other hand necessarily protects the opposite side of the body and face. You should exhale sharply with each blow.

There are the following types of punches:

the Left Straight is called the Jab. It is considered the most important punch in boxing. It is usually thrown with the body slightly bent forward. The left arm is pulled forward and back. This punch helps to attack the opponent, defend oneself, and score points. Fighters use it to stun their opponents. Right Straight (Cross) is considered to be quite a powerful punch. When performing it, the hips must be rotated and the torso rotated in the opposite direction. The arms are pulled forward and the fist is rotated so that it is palm down on impact. The cross can be used in conjunction with the jab. The Left Hook is considered a dangerous power punch. To execute it, the feet rotate clockwise, the right heel goes down and the left goes up. The body rotates at the same time. The left hand is tensed and delivers the blow. The liver or other parts of the torso are struck in this manner. The left Uppercut is among the dangerous and long punches. To do this, rotate the feet clockwise, lower the right heel and raise the left. The body is doing so rotates slightly. When striking, do not lean forward or backward, the torso should be straight. The fist should be in a palm-up position. Blow is carried out quickly and back to the original stance. Right Uppercut may be either long or short. Hips and upper torso rotate counter-clockwise. The fist hits the target and returns quickly. It can be used at medium to short distances. It is powerful and destructive.

Conclusion:

Boxing is a good martial art, but you need a lot of things for boxing such as gloves, a helmet, a free-standing punching bag to practice punches on it, etc. So prepare to buy a lot of paraphernalia for this sport.