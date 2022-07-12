Netflix New Releases This Week: July 11 to July 17, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With July in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 7/11-7/17

July 11

For Jojo

Valley of the Dead

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks

How to Change Your Mind

My Daughter’s Killer

July 13

Big Timber: Season 2

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

Hurts Like Hell

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

Sintonia: Season 3

Under the Amalfi Sun

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

July 15

Alba

Country Queen

Farzar

Love Goals (Jaadugar)

Mom, Don’t Do That!

Persuasion

Remarriage & Desires

Uncharted

July 16

Umma