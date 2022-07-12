Netflix New Releases This Week: July 11 to July 17, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With July in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 7/11-7/17
July 11
For Jojo
Valley of the Dead
July 12
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
How to Change Your Mind
My Daughter’s Killer
July 13
Big Timber: Season 2
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!
Hurts Like Hell
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
Sintonia: Season 3
Under the Amalfi Sun
July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Resident Evil
July 15
Alba
Country Queen
Farzar
Love Goals (Jaadugar)
Mom, Don’t Do That!
Persuasion
Remarriage & Desires
Uncharted
July 16
Umma