Tony Sirico, one of the main stars of The Sopranos, has passed away at age 79. Sirico was one of the main stars of the HBO hit show, playing Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri.

Sirico’s brother Robert announced his passing in a Facebook post. He passed away on Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his death,” the Facebook post read. “The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement.​ Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Wounded Warriors, St. Jude’s Hospital and the Acton Institute.”

Sirico had been living in an assisted living home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the past few years and had been in failing health, according to TMZ.

His co-star Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, paid tribute to Sirico after the news of his passing.

“Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today. #thesopranos #hbo #tonysirico #pauliewalnuts”

Rest in peace, Paulie Walnuts.

