LISTEN: Kid Cudi ‘The Boy Who Flew To The Moon (Vol 1)’ Stream & Download

Kid Cudi is back in our lives with a blast from the past. “Mr. Rager” previously announced a compilation album, The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1, which officially hit streaming services on Friday.

The 18-track compilation features a number of classics, with the highlight of the project being his previously unreleased track “love.”

So, was the wait worth it?

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Kid Cudi ‘The Boy Who Flew To The Moon (Vol 1)’ Details

Album: ‘The Boy Who Flew to the Moon (Vol. 1)’

Artist: Kid Cudi

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 18 songs; 1 hour, 21 minutes

Release Date: Friday, July 8 | A Republic Records Release; This Compilation © UMG Recordings, Inc.

Listen to Kid Cudi ‘The Boy Who Flew To The Moon (Vol 1)’ on Spotify

To listen to Kid Cudi ‘The Boy Who Flew To The Moon (Vol 1)’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Kid Cudi ‘The Boy Who Flew To The Moon (Vol 1)’ on Apple Music

To listen to Kid Cudi ‘The Boy Who Flew To The Moon (Vol 1)’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Kid Cudi ‘The Boy Who Flew To The Moon (Vol 1)’ Tracklist

7/8 pic.twitter.com/YlSN0sfDjJ — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KiDCuDi) July 5, 2022

Man on the Moon: The End of Day

1. “Day ‘N’ Nite (Nightmare)”

2. “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)” fear. Ratatat and MGMT

Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager

3. “Ghost!”

4. “Mr. Rager”

WZRD

5. “The Dream Time Machine” with WZRD

6. “Upper Room” with WZRD

Indicud

7. “Just What I Am” feat. King Chip

8. “Unf**kwittable”

Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon

9. “Balmain Jeans” feat. Raphael Saadiq

10. “Too Bad I Have to Destroy You Now”

Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven

11. “CONFUSED!”

12. “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven”

Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin’

13. “By Design” feat. André 3000

14. “Surfin’” feat. Pharrell Williams

Man on the Moon III: The Chosen

15. “Tequila Shots”

16. “Sad People”

17. “Sept. 16”

Bonus Sauce

18. “love.”