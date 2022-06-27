Netflix New Releases This Week: June 27 to July 3, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With June winding down and July just around the corner, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 6/27-7/3
June 28
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
June 29
The Upshaws Season 2
June 30
Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
July 1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
July 3
Blair Witch (2016)