Netflix New Releases This Week: June 27 to July 3, 2022

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 6/27-7/3

June 28

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

June 29

The Upshaws Season 2

June 30

Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

Blair Witch (2016)