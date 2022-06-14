ICYMI: Lady Gaga Rumored To Play Harley Quinn In Joker Sequel

Joker director Todd Phillips teased the highly anticipated sequel to the famous film of 2019 on his social media recently, causing a stir with fans about what the sequel could entail.

One piece of the puzzle for the sequel could involve huge casting news, with Lady Gaga becoming a comic icon.

Lady Gaga is reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel to 2019 film 'Joker.' https://t.co/f76mxOnKYm — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 14, 2022

Rumors suggest that Lady Gaga will take on the role of Joker’s most notorious love interest, Harley Quinn.

With Todd Phillip’s story of the Joker being a separate entity from the DC film universe, Margot Robbie should still be expected to play Quinn in future films in the DC extended universe.

Throwback to Lady Gaga in a Star is Born pic.twitter.com/GJa6TnEmTS — Fan of Lady Gaga…. (@Hollywooodmix) June 13, 2022

Lady Gaga has already proven she has the acting chops to belong in huge roles after her successful roles in A Star Is Born and House of Gucci.

The Joker sequel will have big shoes to fill after the first film’s success, which included Joaquin Phoenix bringing home the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2019.

Todd Phillips confirms ‘JOKER 2’ is in the works. pic.twitter.com/4GazT6J8KR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 7, 2022

Details are still scarce on Joker 2. However, the potential casting of Gaga has fans gushing over what could be with her, and Pheonix sharing the big screen has the most troubled romance in comic book history.

The casting of Gaga has yet to be confirmed by anyone associated with the film.