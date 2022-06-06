Netflix New Releases This Week: June 6 to June 12, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With June now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 6/6-6/12
June 6
- Action Pack Season 2
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
June 7
- That’s My Time with David Letterman
June 8
- Baby Fever
- Hustle
- Keep Sweet Pray and Obey
June 9
- Rhythm + Flow Nouvelle Ecole
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
June 10
- A Tribute to Bob Saget
- Breaded Life
- First Kill
- Intimacy
- Peaky Blinders Season 6
- Vice
June 11
- Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory
June 12
- That’s My Time with David Letterman (Part 2)