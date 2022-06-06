Netflix New Releases This Week: June 6 to June 12, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With June now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 6/6-6/12

June 6

Action Pack Season 2

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

June 7

That’s My Time with David Letterman

June 8

Baby Fever

Hustle

Keep Sweet Pray and Obey

June 9

Rhythm + Flow Nouvelle Ecole

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

June 10

A Tribute to Bob Saget

Breaded Life

First Kill

Intimacy

Peaky Blinders Season 6

Vice

June 11

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory

June 12

That’s My Time with David Letterman (Part 2)