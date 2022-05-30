Netflix New Releases This Week: May 30 to June 5, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May winding down and June about to kick off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/30-6/5

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — Netflix Family

May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

June 1

Anchorman

Illusion

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

We Are Marshall

We Die Young

June 2

#ABTalks Season 2

Bashar Shorts

Borgen – Power & Glory

Change Days

Detak

Plastic Island

Story of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness

June 3

Floor is Lava Season 2

Interceptor

Legacies Season 4

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

The Perfect Mother