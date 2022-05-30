Netflix New Releases This Week: May 30 to June 5, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May winding down and June about to kick off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/30-6/5
May 30
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — Netflix Family
May 31
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
June 1
- Anchorman
- Illusion
- The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
- We Are Marshall
- We Die Young
June 2
- #ABTalks Season 2
- Bashar Shorts
- Borgen – Power & Glory
- Change Days
- Detak
- Plastic Island
- Story of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness
June 3
- Floor is Lava Season 2
- Interceptor
- Legacies Season 4
- Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
- The Perfect Mother