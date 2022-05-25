Disney+ New Releases, June 2022: What’s Coming & Going

|

Disney+ is kicking the month of June 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights this month are the highly anticipated Ms. Marvel, Rise, and Hollywood Stargirl.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in June 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In June 2022

Released June 1

Glee
Mickey Mouse Funhouse
A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel
Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version)
Obi-Wan Kenobi Part III

Released June 3

Mack Wrestles
Hollywood Stargirl

Released June 8

Baymax Dreams
Incredible Dr. Pol
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion
Ms. Marvel Episode 1
Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV

Released June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Released June 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool
grown-ish
Life Below Zero: Next Generation
T.O.T.S.
The Wonder Years
Family Reboot
Ms. Marvel Episode 2
Obi-Wan Kenobi Part V
Love, Victor

Released June 17

Kings Ransom
Big Shot

Released June 22

G.O.A.T.
Villains of Valley View
Obi-Wan Kenobi Part VI
Ms. Marvel Episode 3

Released June 24

Rise
Trevor: The Musical

Released June 29

Owl House
Baymax!
Ms. Marvel Episode 4

