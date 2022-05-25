Disney+ New Releases, June 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of June 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights this month are the highly anticipated Ms. Marvel, Rise, and Hollywood Stargirl.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in June 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In June 2022

Released June 1

Glee

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version)

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part III

Released June 3

Mack Wrestles

Hollywood Stargirl

Released June 8

Baymax Dreams

Incredible Dr. Pol

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion

Ms. Marvel Episode 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV

Released June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Released June 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool

grown-ish

Life Below Zero: Next Generation

T.O.T.S.

The Wonder Years

Family Reboot

Ms. Marvel Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part V

Love, Victor

Released June 17

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

Released June 22

G.O.A.T.

Villains of Valley View

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part VI

Ms. Marvel Episode 3

Released June 24

Rise

Trevor: The Musical

Released June 29

Owl House

Baymax!

Ms. Marvel Episode 4