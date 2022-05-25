Disney+ New Releases, June 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of June 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the highlights this month are the highly anticipated Ms. Marvel, Rise, and Hollywood Stargirl.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in June 2022.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In June 2022
Released June 1
Glee
Mickey Mouse Funhouse
A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel
Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version)
Obi-Wan Kenobi Part III
Released June 3
Mack Wrestles
Hollywood Stargirl
Released June 8
Baymax Dreams
Incredible Dr. Pol
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion
Ms. Marvel Episode 1
Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV
Released June 10
Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
Released June 15
Disney Junior Ready For Preschool
grown-ish
Life Below Zero: Next Generation
T.O.T.S.
The Wonder Years
Family Reboot
Ms. Marvel Episode 2
Obi-Wan Kenobi Part V
Love, Victor
Released June 17
Kings Ransom
Big Shot
Released June 22
G.O.A.T.
Villains of Valley View
Obi-Wan Kenobi Part VI
Ms. Marvel Episode 3
Released June 24
Rise
Trevor: The Musical
Released June 29
Owl House
Baymax!
Ms. Marvel Episode 4