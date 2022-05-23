Netflix New Releases This Week: May 23 to May 29, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/23-5/29

May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

Godspeed — Netflix Film

Sea of Love — Netflix Family

May 25

The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Larva Pendant — Netflix Film

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 — Netflix Series

May 26

Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — Netflix Family

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 — Netflix Series