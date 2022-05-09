Netflix New Releases This Week: May 9 to May 15, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May officially underway, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/9-5/15

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — Netflix Anime

May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin’ Moms: Season 6 — Netflix Series

42 Days of Darkness — Netflix Series

Brotherhood: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Operation Mincemeat — Netflix Film

Our Father — Netflix Documentary

The Getaway King — Netflix Film

May 12

Maverix — Netflix Comedy

Savage Beauty — Netflix Series

May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri — Netflix Series

The Lincoln Lawyer — Netflix Series

New Heights — Netflix Series

Senior Year — Netflix Film

May 14

Borrego

May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4