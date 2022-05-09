Netflix New Releases This Week: May 9 to May 15, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With May officially underway, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 5/9-5/15
May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — Netflix Anime
May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Workin’ Moms: Season 6 — Netflix Series
42 Days of Darkness — Netflix Series
Brotherhood: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
Operation Mincemeat — Netflix Film
Our Father — Netflix Documentary
The Getaway King — Netflix Film
May 12
Maverix — Netflix Comedy
Savage Beauty — Netflix Series
May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri — Netflix Series
The Lincoln Lawyer — Netflix Series
New Heights — Netflix Series
Senior Year — Netflix Film
May 14
Borrego
May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4