Netflix New Releases This Week: April 25 to May 1, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With April now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 4/25-5/1

April 25

Big Eyes

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

April 28:

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Bubble

April 29

Grace and FrankieSeason Seven—The Final Episodes

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark: Season Four Part Two

Rumspringa

May 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You’ve Got Mail

