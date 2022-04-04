Elon Musk Buys Stake In Twitter; Becomes Company’s Largest Shareholder

Elon Musk is now the largest shareholder of Twitter.

On Monday morning, news surfaced that the Tesla CEO purchased a 9.2 percent stake in the social media company. After the news, Twitter’s stock soared over 24 percent — which is the stock’s biggest intraday increase in more than four years, according to Bloomberg.

The news comes just over a week after Musk polled his Twitter followers to ask whether Twitter adheres to the principles of free speech while suggesting he could start his own social media platform.

Instead, the richest man in the world could now be an influential voice on the future of the platform or plans moving forward.