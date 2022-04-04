Olivia Rodrigo Drops & Breaks Grammy Award In Half (VIDEO)

Olivia Rodrigo had a successful night at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Rodrigo won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License,” Best New Artist, and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sour.”. Following the ceremony, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the pop star was posing for photos when she had a minor mishap.

The 19-year-old was posing with her three awards when one slipped out of her hand and snapped in half.

Of course, the Academy will give Rodrigo a replacement and all will be fine, but it still provided a hilarious moment on the red carpet.

If you missed out on Sunday’s award ceremony, we have you covered. A full look at the list of winners from the 2022 Grammy Awards can be seen below.