Men: Look Your Best at Work and Play

Are you a professional who wants to look great at the office and in social settings? Men older than 30 often develop a desire to enhance their appearance for career reasons and to find a mate. Regardless of all those old sayings, appearances matter because people make all sorts of judgments based on visual impressions alone. So, what’s the best technique for dressing well, getting good advice, taking care of skin and hair, staying radiantly healthy, and paying for it all? Like any other worthwhile goal, maximizing your overall look takes time and costs money. The good news is that any man can ramp up his workplace and social look without spending a fortune. Here’s how to get started.

Get Excellent Advice

Most professional men can use some advice about how to dress for work and work functions. Consider hiring a personal fashion consultant to show you what to wear and shop with you on one or two outings. A little help goes a long way for men who care about their appearance in the office and at casual social gatherings. You can hire clothing advisors by the hour, and rates are reasonable.

Make Room in Your Budget

Maintaining an up-to-date wardrobe for professional and social life can be costly. As can hiring an expert to give you advice about how to dress, take care of your skin, and look good 24/7. For too long, men have neglected their appearance and opted to dress any old way, especially in social settings. Make a point to free up the necessary funds to cover ongoing wardrobe expenses, bills for haircare, and the cost of related services like manicures, skin treatments, and more.

One of the quickest ways to infuse the monthly budget with additional cash and keep total spending as low as possible is to refinance student loans if you borrowed to attend college. You’ll gain access to potentially lower interest rates and more reasonable repayment timelines. Chances are, your credit scores are better now than when you took out the original loan, so take advantage of being older and more creditworthy.

Take Care of Skin, Hair, and General Health

A decade ago, adult men didn’t frequent salons and day spas. Now, guys think nothing of booking a manicure, haircut, facial, or brow job at a local salon. The entire men’s body care market is booming now that males are discovering the value of services that were once for women only. Besides getting haircuts and manicures regularly, don’t skip your annual medical checkups. Seeing a physician once or twice per year is the smartest way to stay ahead of any serious health issues and receive preventive care. Also avoid a diet high in processed foods and be sure to include movement in your daily routine.

Buy the Right Clothes

It’s not about getting the priciest apparel but finding items that look good on you. Color, style, and fit are the three key ingredients of shopping for work and casual clothing. Avoid high-end stores known for catering to big spenders and focus on status symbol brands. Likewise, stay away from big-box and discount houses where low prices match low quality.