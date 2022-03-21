Netflix New Releases This Week: March 21 to March 27, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March now in full swing, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 3/21-3/27
March 21
- Call The Midwife: Series 10
- In Good Hands
March 22
- Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
- The Principles Of Pleasure
March 24
- Love Like The Falling Petals
March 25
- Bridgerton: Season 2
- Transformers: BotBots
March 26
- Blade Runner 2049
- King Of Thieves