Netflix New Releases This Week: March 7 to March 13, 2022

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 3/7-3/13

March 7

Good Girls (Season 4)

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2)

Autumn Girl (Season 1)

Chip and Potato (Season 3)

March 9

Queer Eye: Germany (Season 1)

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series)

The Bombardment (2021)

The Last Kingdom (Season 5)

March 10

Krama’s World (Season 2)

Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1)

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1)

March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4)

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1)

The Adam Project