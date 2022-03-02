The Amazing Race Season 33 Live Stream: Watch Season Finale Online

The Amazing Race wraps up another season of globe-trotting on Wednesday night with the season 33 finale.

The finale teams will hit the road one final time in the episode titled “No Room for Error / In the Hands.”

The winners of the race will receive the $1 million grand prize.

“Though filming initially started in February 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused production to be placed on hold for nearly a year and half, with the race resuming in September 2021 with the same remaining teams but with a modified route through COVID-safe countries and with chartered travel,” a description of the show reads.

All of the information you need to watch the season finale of The Amazing Race 33 online for free can be seen below.

The Amazing Race 33 Viewing Details

Episode Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: CBS

Online: CBS All Access

How To Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ Online

Looking to catch the season finale of ‘The Amazing Race’? You can watch it all live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream ‘The Amazing Race’ On Mobile

Looking to watch the season finale of ‘The Amazing Race’ on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Winners at War for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.