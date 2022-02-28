Netflix New Releases This Week: February 28 to March 6, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March set to kick off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/28-3/6

February 28

My Wonderful Life — NETFLIX FILM

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

March 1

21 Bridges (2019)

Battleship (2012)

Clean with Passion for Now (Season 1)

Contagion (2011)

Dreamer (2005)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Misty (Season 1)

One Piece (Multiple Seasons)

Richie Rich (1994)

Siberia (2018)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

The Guardians of Justice

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Worst Roommate Ever (Season 1)

March 2

Against the Ice (2022)

Savage Rhythm (Season 1)

March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2)

Midnight at Pera Palace (Season 1)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2)

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2)

The Weekend Away

March 4

Lies and Deceit (Season 1)

Making Fun (Season 1)

Meskina

Pieces of Her (Season 1)

The Invisible Thread

March 5

Beirut (2018)