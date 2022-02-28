Netflix New Releases This Week: February 28 to March 6, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With March set to kick off, there will be plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 2/28-3/6
February 28
My Wonderful Life — NETFLIX FILM
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3
March 1
21 Bridges (2019)
Battleship (2012)
Clean with Passion for Now (Season 1)
Contagion (2011)
Dreamer (2005)
Just Like Heaven (2005)
Misty (Season 1)
One Piece (Multiple Seasons)
Richie Rich (1994)
Siberia (2018)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Sorry to Bother You (2018)
Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
The Guardians of Justice
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Worst Roommate Ever (Season 1)
March 2
Against the Ice (2022)
Savage Rhythm (Season 1)
March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2)
Midnight at Pera Palace (Season 1)
Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2)
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2)
The Weekend Away
March 4
Lies and Deceit (Season 1)
Making Fun (Season 1)
Meskina
Pieces of Her (Season 1)
The Invisible Thread
March 5
Beirut (2018)