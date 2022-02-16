Why Are College Papers So Long and Hard?

Most college students have to write papers for most of their courses during studies, although its activity may not seem easy or enjoyable at first blush. Still, it’s not as complex and scary as first-year students may suppose. It requires practice to become an expert, but smart students can learn from other people’s mistakes and use them to improve their paper quality. Academic texts require specific writing skills, and there are factors that complicate students’ attempts to write a top essay from scratch.

Academic writing requirements

Students frequently experience complications when they meet academic writing for the first time, as it is quite different from the “normal” writing style that occurs in everyday communication or even writing that is typical for newspapers and journals. Here are several specific features of academic writing style:

High formality and absence of personal pronouns. The academic text needs to stick to a formal style that does not use colloquial language, contractions, or phrasal verbs. Although this may seem normal for a scientific text or formal communication in companies, students without extensive experience may need time to learn how to reformulate their thoughts. Besides, academic texts rarely mention authors or their readers directly, and it’s better not to use “I” or “we” pronouns in your essay.

Preciseness in data used. Academic writing aims to supply the reader with reliable information from professional researchers – or, at least, people who aspire to become them in the future. However, you have to present facts and data in your essay and avoid repetitive restatements of the same thesis or attempts to reach readers’ emotions.

Strict anti-plagiarism policies. When you mention someone’s research that provided you with data, you need to reference them correctly. However, this rule does not apply to your original research results or ideas, or general information that everybody knows. Happily, you don’t need to find a reference for the statement that the Earth rotates around the Sun.

A specific essay structure. This feature differs academic essays from other texts, as they have an organization that helps authors make their though as clear as possible. The paper should include an introduction with the thesis statement that expresses the main idea of the paper, several body paragraphs with supporting arguments, and a conclusion that follows up arguments and shows how they support the main idea.

Study organization and time management

Another problem that makes many college students overly stressed about their studies is time management and the ability to organize their lives to allow them to have time for studies, everyday tasks, and some fun. Although it is indeed possible, students need time to adapt to different study schedules and paper requirements. Besides, college curricula include paper writing and other tasks, such as class discussions, public presentations, or laboratory practices for students who study technical or medical sciences. The student has to balance between the dream about free time, the necessity to submit their assignment within the deadline required, and maintaining a stable sleep schedule.

Still, some tricks can help you organize your studies and make them more effective. Firstly, it is better to do a small thing than to do nothing at all. Even if you are not ready to start writing the paper, you can create an outline or search for sources and format them according to the course guidelines. This preparation will save you time and effort in the future when you have to write the paper itself. By the way, try not to postpone the writing to the last minute. Of course, you may hope that you’ll finish everything with ease, but the paper written an hour before the submission deadline is more likely to receive corrections and comments from the professor.

However, if you have no time at all or don’t know how to start writing, you can use the assistance of a reliable writing service, such as AdvancedWriters. Using this website, you can access a service that helps students to buy college papers customized to your own needs. You can buy a personalized essay from professional company writers and request additional services, such as detailed comments that help the customer to improve their writing skills and use them as a guideline for future assignments.

Formatting and referencing

You may be a talented writer or a meticulous manager who can quickly create a comfortable schedule for one’s studies organizations, but you will meet academic formatting and referencing requirements one way or another. You should learn and remember these rules, although they may seem boring. Of course, they simplify the academic writing organization and make research papers written worldwide more understandable for scientists from the USA and other English-speaking countries, but… It may still seem boring. You may use the following advice to simplify the final stage of your writing and polishing the paper:

Prepare your reference page in advance. It just saves time and makes things easier, especially if you have all the sources you need for the paper. Most colleges and universities choose a specific writing format depending on their specialization. For instance, medics typically use the APA guidelines, humanities prefer Chicago formatting, while the MLA format is widely accepted. I f you struggle with formatting, try asking your library for guidelines. Although professors may use the general guidelines for the specific writing format available online, they can transform them and add formatting requirements. For example, they can require custom spacing, title page, or font size. Most professors specify these details while giving students the first writing assignment, but don’t hesitate to search for university writing guidelines if you are unsure about correct formatting. Review it twice before submitting the paper. Yes, it’s obvious but still true. Professors can check formatting to ensure that the student paid enough attention to the task and guidelines provided. Although this check may cost only five or ten minutes, it can save your time for paper reviews later and improve your grades.

Thus, college essays are not so easy to master, but practice makes perfect, as always. Remember academic style features, don’t forget to organize your work wisely, and pay attention to the formatting – and your essay will have chances to appear among the best ones!