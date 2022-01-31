Are short term loans worth it?

It is the tenure for repayment that differentiates short term loans from long term loans. There is another major difference and that is most short term loan available in the market are unsecured – that means one doesn’t require any guarantee or collateral to avail those loans and can also be availed pretty quickly, well within 24 hours.

If one need some urgent money for emergency requirements short term loans can really bring him out of the situation but here is an important question to ponder upon and that is, do short term loans really worth their value? Let us consider some of the advantages or disadvantages associated with Quick Cash loan to understand whether taking those loans is a good idea or not.

Advantages of short-term loans

Some of the major advantages associated with quick cash loans those make people opt for them are as follows –

Relaxed eligibility: Unlike bank loans those require to follow a strict eligibility criteria short term pay day loans or quick cash loans are available to almost everybody with a fixed income, a valid proof of identity and a bank account. Moreover, these loans are also available to people who already have a very poor credit score and all other avenues of borrowing money has been closed for them.

Quick approval: Bank loans or other conventional long-term loans involve a lot of paper work and the time required for loan request approval is also pretty long. Compared to that quick cash loan can be approved ell within a few hours as minimum paper work and processing time is required and borrowers can get the money in their account well within 24 hours.

Great for emergencies: Easy availability and quick approval are the reasons those make short term loans good for handling emergency situation when availing money from any other source within that time gets difficult.

Disadvantages of short-term loans

Every borrower is required to understand that some disadvantages are also associated with Bad credit cash loan so easily available now and let us take a look at those drawbacks.

High rate of interest: Being unsecured in nature and available to people even with the worst credit score quick cash loans always come with an extremely high rate of interest and that is a major disadvantage. Before borrowing one must be sure that he can afford that high rate of interest.

Affect your credit score: If you repay your payday loan in time you can actually get your credit score improved, but if you default the effect on your already poor credit rating can be disastrous. Multiple defaulters often found themselves in more difficulties regarding their credit record.

High-cycle risk: People who are obliged to take quick cash loans run on a tight cash flow and often end up taking another loan to repay the already existing one and thus get caught in a vicious debt-cycle coming out of which can be really difficult.

Considering the above-mentioned pros and cons borrowers are required to understand that taking quick loans can be a tricky business and they must avoid getting caught in a debt trap.