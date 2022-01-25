Disney+ New Releases, February 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of February 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Among the highlights this month are Sneakerella, Free Guy, and The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in February 2022.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In February 2022
Released February 2
The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
Released February 4
Never Been Kissed
Torn
Snow Dogs
Released February 9
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye
Released February 16
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of “Eternals”
Released February 18
The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse
Released February 23
Free Guy
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Released February 25
Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!