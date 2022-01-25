Disney+ New Releases, February 2022: What’s Coming & Going

|

Disney+ is kicking the month of February 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Among the highlights this month are Sneakerella, Free Guy, and The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in February 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In February 2022

Released February 2

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

Released February 4

Never Been Kissed
Torn
Snow Dogs

Released February 9

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)
Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye

Released February 16

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of “Eternals”

Released February 18

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

Released February 23

Free Guy
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Released February 25

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

A Professional Casino Reviewer’s Favorite Gambling Movies
A Professional Casino Reviewer’s Favorite Gambling Movies
Read More:
EntertainmentDisney,disney plus,Entertainment,News
  • 10678531520930918