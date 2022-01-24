Netflix New Releases This Week: January 24 to January 30, 2022

|

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With January winding down, there are still plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 1/24-1/30

Jan. 24
Three Songs for Benazir — Netflix Documentary

Jan. 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — Netflix Documentary

Jan. 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — Netflix Series

Jan. 28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness — Netflix Family
Feria: The Darkest Light — Netflix Series
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — Netflix Series
Home Team — Netflix Film
In From the Cold — Netflix Series
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — Netflix Series

