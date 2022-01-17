Netflix New Releases This Week: January 17 to January 23, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With the new year kicking into full swing, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 1/17-1/23

Jan. 17

“After We Fell”

Jan. 18

“Mighty Express: Train Trouble”

Jan. 19

“El marginal” (Season 4)

“Heavenly Bites: Mexico”

“Juanpis Gonzalez – The Series”

“The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman”

“Too Hot to Handle” (Season 3)

Jan. 20

“Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream”

“The Royal Treatment”

Jan. 21

“American Boogeyman”

“Munich – The Edge of War”

“My Father’s Violin”

“Ozark” (Season 4)

“Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2”

“Summer Heat”

“The Girl Lay Lay”