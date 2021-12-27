Netflix New Releases This Week: December 27 to January 2, 2022

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With December winding down and the new year just around the corner, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 12/27-1/2

December 27

Death to 2021 (2021)

December 28

The Door into Summer (2021)

Word Party Presents Math! (2021)

December 29

Anxious People (Limited Series)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1)

The Standups (Season 3)

December 30

Art & Tech (Season 1)

Kitz (Season 1)

Light the Night (Part 2)

Hilda and the Mountain King (2021)

December 31

Cem Yilmaz: Diamond Elite Platinum Plus (2021)

Cobra Kai (Season 4)

Daiki Tsuneta: Tokyo Chaotic (2021)

Queer Eye (Season 6)

Seal Team (2021)

Stay Close (Limited Series)

The Envelope / Bahasha (2018)

The Glamorous Imperial Concubine (Season 1)

The Lost Daughter (2021)

January 1

#FollowFriday (2016)

1BR (2019)

300 (2006)

Annie (1982)

Big Fish (2003)

Braveheart (1995)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doing Hard Time (2004)

DreamWork’s Rise of The Guardians (2012)

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter (2019)

First Sunday (2008)

Free Willy (1993)

Friends with Money (2006)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins (1984)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet 2 (2011)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hook (1991)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Man (2009) – Paul Rudd and Jason Segal comedy.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incastrati (Season 1) N

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Just Go with It (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Linewatch (2008)

Long Story Short (2021)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)

Road Trip (2000)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark (2019)

Stand by Me (1986)

Superman Returns (2006)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season) N

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys (1987)

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The Patriot (2000)

The Town (2010)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Troy (2004)

True Grit (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo (1998)

Zone 414 (2021)