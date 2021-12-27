Disney+ New Releases, January 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of January 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!
For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.
Some of the highlights from the upcoming month include the Disney+ premiere of Marvel’s Eternals, new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel’s Hawkeye.
A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.
Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in January 2022.
Everything Coming To Disney+ In January 2022
January 1
X-Men: First Class
January 5
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (season 4, 7 episodes)
The Book Of Boba Fett, Chapter 2
January 7
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Like Mike
Like Mike 2
The Sandlot
January 12
Eternals
The Book Of Boba Fett, Chapter 3
January 14
Betty White Goes Wild!
Catch That Kid
January 19
Vets On The Beach (season 1, 2)
Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye
The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Batch 2 Premiere – Season 2
The Book Of Boba Fett, Chapter 4
January 26
Random Rings (season 1, 2)
The Book Of Boba Fett, Chapter 5
January 28
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild