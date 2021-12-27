Disney+ New Releases, January 2022: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of January 2022 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform!

For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

Some of the highlights from the upcoming month include the Disney+ premiere of Marvel’s Eternals, new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel’s Hawkeye.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in January 2022.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In January 2022

January 1

X-Men: First Class

January 5

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (season 4, 7 episodes)

The Book Of Boba Fett, Chapter 2

January 7

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot

January 12

Eternals

The Book Of Boba Fett, Chapter 3

January 14

Betty White Goes Wild!

Catch That Kid

January 19

Vets On The Beach (season 1, 2)

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Batch 2 Premiere – Season 2

The Book Of Boba Fett, Chapter 4

January 26

Random Rings (season 1, 2)

The Book Of Boba Fett, Chapter 5

January 28

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild