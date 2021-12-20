Netflix New Releases This Week: December 20 to December 26, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With December in full swing and Christmas weekend approaching, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 12/20-12/26

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series

December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy

Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film

December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series

December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film

Don’t Look Up — Netflix Film

Minnal Murali — Netflix Film

The Silent Sea — Netflix Series

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film

Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

December 25

Single’s Inferno — Netflix Series

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary

December 26

Lulli — Netflix Film