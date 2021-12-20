Netflix New Releases This Week: December 20 to December 26, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With December in full swing and Christmas weekend approaching, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 12/20-12/26
December 20
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series
December 21
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy
- Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film
December 22
- Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series
December 23
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series
December 24
- 1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film
- Don’t Look Up — Netflix Film
- Minnal Murali — Netflix Film
- The Silent Sea — Netflix Series
- STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film
- Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film
- Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
December 25
- Single’s Inferno — Netflix Series
- Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy
- Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary
December 26
- Lulli — Netflix Film