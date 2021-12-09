Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday night, reports began to surface that the rising West Coast rapper was shot in Inglewood, California from Adam22 and the “No Jumper” podcast before the news was later confirmed by TMZ.

The Compton-raised rapper was 33 years old.

It is currently unclear what led to the shooting and how many suspects were involved, according to the report.

Back in 2019, Slim 400 suffered life-threatening injuries after being ambushed while visiting family in Compton. He was shot 9 times during the drive-by incident.

“I just feel like when you meant to be here and God have a plan for you, it ain’t no stoppin’ it,” Slim 400 said in an interview after the incident. “I hit the ground thinking it was over. My family came out, kept me alive, talking to me, dragging me in the house while they still shooting … My family, love her to death for just saving me. I just feel like I’m blessed just to be here ’cause I could have just died then and there.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Slim 400’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.