LOOK: Nicki Minaj Celebrates Birthday With NSFW Photoshoot

Nicki Minaj is celebrating her 38th year on Earth today and decided to celebrate with a gift to her fans and followers.

Minaj took to social media to share photos from a NSFW shoot wearing nothing but her birthday suit. “Say happy birthday to da bad guy,” Minaj captioned the post.

Check them out.

The prop cake and oversized stuffed teddy bear will hopefully let the rest of the internet forgive Nicki for bringing her cousin’s friend’s testicles to our attention.

But yeah, happy birthday, Nicki!

Nicki Minaj stuns in newly shared birthday photos. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/N1le4VQ2h9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 8, 2021