The Kanye West and Drake benefit concert on Thursday, December 9 will now be available to stream online.

Late Tuesday night, it was announced that the “Free Larry Hoover” concert will stream live from the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on Amazon Prime in more than 240 countries worldwide.

The concert — which is the first concert headlined by Ye in five years — will begin streaming at 11:00 p.m. ET.

Ye and Drake are joining forces and we’ve got your exclusive access. The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Amazon. #KanyeDrakeLivehttps://t.co/41feTihKXR pic.twitter.com/2a5Z8HGkEW — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 8, 2021

“Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front row seat to this concert,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of hip-hop and R&B, Amazon Music, in a statement. “We have made Amazon Music and Prime Video destinations where artists can make their most ambitious ideas a reality—this concert is just the latest example.”

The concert will also be airing in select IMAX theaters.

J. Prince has played an important part in bringing Ye and Drake together for the concert which hopes to bring awareness to prison reform.

“Through my work with Larry Hoover and his family, I’ve really had my eyes opened to the plight of incarcerated people in this country, and I hope fans of Ye and Drake will take the time to do the same,” he said.

Will you be watching?