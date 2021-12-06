Netflix New Releases This Week: December 6 to December 12, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With December kicking into full swing and the holiday approaching, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.
This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.
What else will be coming to the streaming service?
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.
Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 12/6-12/12
December 6
- David and the Elves — Netflix Film
- Voir — Netflix Documentary
December 7
- Centaurworld: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Go Dog Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy
December 8
- Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — Netflix Comedy
December 9
- Asakusa Kid — Netflix Film
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Bonus Family: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — Netflix Documentary
December 10
- Anonymously Yours — Netflix Film
- Aranyak — Netflix Series
- Back to the Outback — Netflix Film
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series
- Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series
- Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series
- The Shack
- Still Out of My League — Netflix Film
- Two — Netflix Film
- The Unforgivable — Netflix Film
December 11
- Fast Color
- The Hungry and the Hairy — Netflix Series
December 12
- JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)