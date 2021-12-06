Netflix New Releases This Week: December 6 to December 12, 2021

It’s time for another week of new Netflix releases! With December kicking into full swing and the holiday approaching, there are plenty of new shows and films being added to the streaming service and there will be no excuse for boredom because Netflix is always there to help us out.

This week, there will once again be a number of good releases coming to the platform that will keep you busy and help you kick back and relax.

What else will be coming to the streaming service?

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix this week.

Everything Coming To Netflix This Week: 12/6-12/12

December 6

David and the Elves — Netflix Film

Voir — Netflix Documentary

December 7

Centaurworld: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Go Dog Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy

December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — Netflix Comedy

December 9

Asakusa Kid — Netflix Film

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 — Netflix Series

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — Netflix Documentary

December 10

Anonymously Yours — Netflix Film

Aranyak — Netflix Series

Back to the Outback — Netflix Film

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series

The Shack

Still Out of My League — Netflix Film

Two — Netflix Film

The Unforgivable — Netflix Film

December 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy — Netflix Series

December 12

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)