How to Play Blackjack at a Casino

Blackjack is undoubtedly one of the most popular casino games ever made. It grabs the attention of players across the globe, and it is still viewed as one of the classiest games in existence. But, if you’re a newcomer to Blackjack, then you might be a little lost on where to get started. If that describes you, then just follow our guide to get up and running with Blackjack at online casinos.

Finding a Site to Play at

This is the first, and some would say, most important step. If you don’t have a good site to play at, then it can be quite difficult to enjoy Blackjack in the long run. This is why it’s always a good idea to find a casino review hub. Here, you will be able to look through the best casino reviews, and choose the right site. A good example of this, would be choosing to find your place to play at Norges Casino. This will give you access to a range of great sites with detailed reviews, informing you which is the best to play at.

Learning how to Play Blackjack

Once you have chosen a site to play at, this should be your next step. One of the reasons why online casinos are such a good place to play, is they don’t tend to have such stringent restrictions in terms of what you’re allowed to do when playing. So, you’re less likely to get banned for carrying out basic Blackjack strategy.

The first thing that you should be aware of when learning to play Blackjack, is that you shouldn’t expect to become an expert instantly. It will take practice to get used to how the game is played, and then it will take even more, in order to become highly skilled. This is why you should make use of demo versions of Blackjack before playing for real money.

Demo versions essentially offer you the opportunity to play the game without having to place real bets. You’re given a demo account, which will have pretend money in it. This can then be used to play Blackjack using the same software that the real money versions of the game uses.

This will allow you to start to learn the rules of play, and get used to how the game works. It’s important to play without any guidance at first. Understand the rules, and what you are allowed to do in your own time. Once you have done this, then it’s time to start learning the real skills.

Basic Blackjack Strategy

This is essentially the tactics that all of the very best Blackjack players use. While some players will use strategies that include card counting, when playing at an online casino, card counting isn’t an option. The reason for this, is that online Blackjack games use software to reshuffle the cards on every hand. So, counting the cards won’t actually give you any advantage because all of the cards are available on every single hand.

What basic Blackjack strategy does, is use statistical analysis to provide you with the optimum way to play based on every possible hand. So, if you have been dealt a 10 and an 8, and the dealer is showing a 7, Blackjack strategy allows you to make the correct statistical choice.

What playing at an online casino offers, is the ability for customers to simply use a crib sheet when playing. This is a collection of the different moves based on different hands, that allows you to use the strategy without learning it off by heart. This is generally frowned upon in a land-based casino, but at an online casino, there is no-one there to watch you.

By using this method, you will be able to make the right choices on every single turn without having to worry about memorising the strategy. Once you have got used to using the sheets on demo versions of the game, then if you like, you can make the change to playing for real money with the same strategies.