Arizona State Students Call For Kyle Rittenhouse To Be Booted From School

Arizona State University students are making a call for Kyle Rittenhouse to be booted from the school.

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on all charges, is an online student at the school. However, the group Students for Socialism have planned a “KILLER OFF CAMPUS” rally to have the 18-year-old Rittenhouse withdrawn from the university.

The group calls for Arizona State to “protect students from a violent, blood-thirsty murderer.”

Rittenhouse came into the spotlight after shooting three people during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, though it was ruled that he was defending himself and the charges were dropped.

Join us and rally against racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse being permitted on our campus – Wednesday at 3:30 outside the Nelson Fine Arts Center on campus pic.twitter.com/4Hs3JxRqtY — Students for Socialism ASU 🚩 (@SFSASU) November 26, 2021

Despite being acquitted, the students told FOX News they did not feel safe with a “mass shooter” being allowed at the school.

Rittenhouse has said that he plans to study either nursing or law at Arizona State and hopes to live a low-profile life on campus — which would obviously be difficult due to the attention his case generated.

Arizona State has not commented on the matter.