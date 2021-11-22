Jeff Johnson Death: ‘Tiger King’ Star Dies Of Apparent Suicide

Jeffery Lynn Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared on the hit Netflix reality series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, has died at age 58 from an apparent suicide.

According to a report from CNN, Johnson was in an argument with his wife when he took his own life. When first responders arrived at the scene, Johnson was found with a pulse, but he later passed away at the hospital.

Johnson’s wife, Charity, told the Oklahoma City Police Department that he killed himself in front of her while their two children, ages 4 and 5, were at another part of the house.

