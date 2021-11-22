Darrell Brooks, Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect: Full Story & Details

Darrell Brooks has been identified as the suspect who drove a red SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday evening. The 39-year-old Brooks has been taken into custody.

At least five people have died and more than 40 were injured, according to reports.

Five law enforcement officials say that Darrell Brooks, age 39, from Wisconsin is the individual in custody as a person of interest and is being questioned by law enforcement in connection with the vehicle incident in Waukesha. — jonathan dienst (@jonathan4ny) November 22, 2021

Authorities believe Brooks was fleeing another incident when he drove through the parade route and that it was not motivated by any political beliefs, though an investigation is ongoing.

From ABC News:

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News that the preliminary assessment from investigators, based on video evidence and interviews, is the driver was not aiming to hit the parade but rather was speeding through the route to flee an earlier incident. Authorities spent the night scouring social media and other digital platforms associated with the person of interest, who remains in custody. So far, investigators have no reason to believe there is any connection to radicalization, extremism or the ongoing debate about the verdict delivered in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial last week elsewhere in Wisconsin, the sources said.

Other reports across social media show Brooks has had multiple run-ins with the law in the past.

