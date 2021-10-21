Brian Laundrie’s Remains Found In Florida Park, FBI Confirms

Brian Laundrie’s remains have been found and are confirmed to be his, according to the FBI on Thursday. Human remains and personal belongings of the fugitive were located in a wooded Florida park on Wednesday.

Laundrie’s parents were called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday when the remains and belongings were found.

“On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creed Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie,” a statement from the FBI read.

Laundrie was the sole person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, his 22-year-old girlfriend whose body was found at a Wyoming campground on September 19. Her death was ruled a homicide by manual strangulation. Laundrie had returned to his parents home in Florida before going on the run on September 13 in the marshy park where his remains were later found.