Young Dolph Dead: Memphis Rapper Shot & Killed At 36

Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 17. Video of the crime scene began circulating on social media before his death was confirmed by the Memphis Police Department.

Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was 36 years old.

On the scene of a shooting on Airways. I’m hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies. pic.twitter.com/Dw1nTcKV3C — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021

This is another video from the aftermath of the young dolph shooting😢 pic.twitter.com/Mmri7GpaM4 — ❤️Ciara❤️ (@CeCeMonroeBadd) November 17, 2021

The rapper reportedly entered local business Makeda’s Cookies, which he had shown love to on social media days earlier, before a vehicle pulled in front of the store and began firing through the front window, according to TMZ.

7 days ago Young Dolph was showing love and promoting a local memphis cookie business he frequents and today they killed him right outside. Sad. pic.twitter.com/CUu307V5ew — KENNY BEAR (@RapDose) November 17, 2021

Young Dolph was previously shot multiple times back in 2017 while outside of a shoe store in Hollywood. His SUV was also shot at 100 times in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier that year.

Dolph, who was the cousin of late-rapper Juice WRLD, leaves behind a young son and daughter.

Our deepest condolences go out to Young Dolph’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.