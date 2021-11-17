Survivor 41 Live Stream: How To Watch Season 41, Episode 9 Online

Survivor 41 continues with Episode 9 on Wednesday, November 17. This week, we will see the fallout from another wild live tribal council full of twists and turns that saw Tiffany’s time on the island come to an end.

The episode is titled “Who’s Who In The Zoo” and the synopsis reads, “A castaway is singled out for their dishonest game, making a clear distinction where the line has been drawn. Also, in tonight’s challenge, immunity and reward are on the line.”

This season’s castaways will ring in a new era of the show, following the all-winners season Survivor: Winners at War. The 18 new castaways will play a more fast-paced game with the game lasting 26 days instead of the usual 39.

With the shortened time on the island, CBS says “supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch,” according to US Weekly.

This year’s cast includes a number of college students, a neurosurgeon, grocery clerk, and former NFL player Danny McCray, who played for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

Survivor 41, Episode 9 Viewing Details

Episode Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Episode Title: “Whos Who In The Zoo”

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

TV Channel: CBS

Online: CBS All Access

How To Watch ‘Survivor 41’ Online

Looking to catch the season finale of ‘Survivor 41’? You can watch it all live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream ‘Survivor 41’ On Mobile

Looking to watch the season finale of ‘Survivor 41’ on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Winners at War for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.