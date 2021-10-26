What to Discuss with Your Car Accident Attorney Following an Accident

Auto accidents could produce serious injuries and life-changing effects for victims. If the at-fault driver doesn’t have auto insurance, a legal claim is necessary to help the victim collect compensation. An attorney can help them collect all the evidence a victim needs and review the feasibility of the case.

What Happened During the Accident?

The victim must disclose all details they can remember about the auto accident. They can discuss what parties collided with each other and who caused the accident. The details of the accident are fresher right after the accident, and the victim should contact an attorney as quickly as possible.

If they cannot get an attorney immediately, the victim needs to write down all the details they can remember so they don’t forget anything. If they went to the ER, they can contact an attorney to meet them at the hospital. Victims who were not compensated by the at-fault driver’s insurance provider need to contact a car accident attorney quickly.

The Injuries the Victim Sustained

The victim must provide medical evidence of their injuries to submit with their claim. They need to disclose the name of all doctors that treated them when seeking medical attention after the accident.

The attorney can send medical record release forms to the doctors to gather all the details about the victim’s injuries. Serious injuries are more likely to result in higher monetary awards if the victim wins their case. If they sustained permanent injuries or disabilities, the doctor must explain the prognosis in court.

The Auto Repair Costs

Auto repair costs are classified as economic losses, and the victim must provide estimates for the vehicle’s repair costs. The court will choose the median cost for the auto repairs. If they win their case, the victims will get funds to cover the cost of repairing or replacing their automobile.

Any Wages They Lost During Their Recovery

The victim can get a financial statement from their employer that discloses all wages lost during their recovery. The wage calculation starts on the day of the accident and spans up to the court date. If the victim is unable to return to work, the claim must include lifetime earnings the victim will lose because of their permanent injuries or disability.

Any Moving Violations the Victim Committed

Comparative fault rulings are often used to dismiss a personal injury claim, and if the victim is guilty of moving violation, the court can decrease their monetary award based on the liability percentage applied to the moving violation. If the percentage is higher than 50%, the victim will not receive any monetary award.

The defendant must provide evidence of the moving violation to present to the court. The court will not accept allegations without any evidence. Evidentiary support could come from eyewitnesses or traffic camera footage that shows the victim was guilty of a moving violation.

Auto accident cases are submitted to get compensation from the at-fault driver, and the claimant must have a viable case to present to the court. They must have medical evidence and documentation of all economic losses caused by the accident. The claim must show that the accountable driver is liable for the victim’s injuries. By starting a personal injury claim, the victim is claiming that the at-fault driver caused their injuries and economic losses.